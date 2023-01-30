News State Victoria News Aboriginal hub revamp at Federation Square
Live

Aboriginal hub revamp at Federation Square

Federation Square
An Aboriginal gallery and cultural hub will soon occupy the Yarra Building, at Federation Square. Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A building in Melbourne’s Federation Square once set to be demolished to make way for an Apple shop is getting a makeover.

All three floors of the Yarra Building will soon be occupied by The Koorie Heritage Trust, an Aboriginal gallery and cultural hub.

New community engagement areas, art galleries and education spaces will be built.

There will also be changes to the retail store but restaurants at the base of the building won’t be impacted.

In 2017, the Andrews Government revealed plans to knock down the Yarra building so a flagship Apple store could be built along the Yarra River.

The move sparked a public backlash and led to Federation Square receiving heritage protections, meaning drastic changes can only be approved by Heritage Victoria.

The Trust will remain open during the internal renovation which is set to start in April and be completed by August.

Koorie Heritage Trust chief executive Tom Mosby said the revamp would create a better experience for visitors.

“(The expansion) not only reflects our internal needs and ambitions but will better showcase more of our permanent collection, increase the size and scale of our annual temporary exhibition program, and offer more flexible public spaces,’ Mr Mosby said.

The Trust has the largest collection of Koorie artefacts and art in Australia and holds exhibitions, walking tours and other programs.

It’s believed to be the first stand alone Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural centre in any capital city in Australia.

– AAP

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

pension retirement
Ask the Expert: A balanced approach – simple tips for an enjoyable retirement
reality TV
Reality TV wars: Who will be the network winners for the best singing, marriage and survival shows?
The power of 10: Flawless Novak Djokovic secures another Australian Open crown
Ten children drown, bus passengers burnt ‘beyond recognition’ in day of tragedy
Beetroot juice for health
Beetroot juice and muscles: The ingredient that lifts performance
exclusive brethren
Exclusive Brethren emerge as major suppliers of COVID tests, PPE to Australian governments