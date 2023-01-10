News State Victoria News Arrests over car theft with toddler inside
Live

Arrests over car theft with toddler inside

car stolen police
Investigations into the theft of a car with a toddler asleep in the back seat in Melbourne have led to the arrest of two men who are assisting with inquiries. Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Two men have been arrested after a car was stolen with a toddler asleep in the back seat in Melbourne’s southeast.

The two-year-old boy was alone in the car with the engine still running while his father went into a shop on Nepean Highway in Chelsea at 4pm on Sunday.

Police say a thief then snuck into the grey Volkswagen SUV and took off.

The car stopped about 350 metres away and the child was left by the side of a road.

A passerby found him distressed but unharmed a short time later.

A Narre Warren man, 18, and a Clarinda man, 20, were arrested at a shopping centre in Frankston just after midday on Tuesday.

They are said to be assisting police and the investigation is ongoing.

The stolen car has not been found.

On Monday, Victoria Police said the father left his son alone for a few minutes with the air conditioning on and ruled out laying any charges against him because it was not in the public’s interest.

– AAP

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

horses gold coast
Escapee racehorses run amok through Surfers Paradise
carbon emissions
Big emitters to share $600m compensation
Antibiotics shortage
Doctors concerned over antibiotic shortage
a league victory pitch invasion
Victory fined $550k over crowd violence
WA floods
Flood victims sleep rough amid aid delays
Prince Harry
Prince Harry says media would make return to the UK ‘unsurvivable’