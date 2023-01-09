News State Victoria News Search for missing swimmer continues
A search will resume in Victoria for a 20 year old swimmer whose father and brother were rescued. Photo: AAP
The search for a swimmer who went missing in waters off Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula has entered a fourth day.

The 20-year-old North Melbourne man and his 16-year-old brother got into trouble in rough surf off Gunnamatta beach on Friday night.

Their father jumped in to save the pair.

Rescuers managed to pull him and the teenager from the water but the older son couldn’t be found.

The man, aged in his forties, left hospital on Sunday, one day after his younger son was discharged.

Specialists from Victoria Police, the State Emergency Service and Life Saving Victoria spent the weekend searching for the missing man.

He was wearing navy blue shorts and black, grey and green goggles when he disappeared.

– AAP

