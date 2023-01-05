News State Victoria News Police probe after four killed in crash
Updated:
Live

Police probe after four killed in crash

shepparton four dead crash
Victoria Police are having trouble identifying four passengers killed when their car hit a ute (file) Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

It’s believed three of the four men killed in a high-speed crash in north central Victoria were not wearing seatbelts, in what police described as a tragic but avoidable collision.

The passengers were in a Peugeot that collided with a Toyota Hilux ute at an intersection at Pine Lodge, near Shepparton, on Wednesday afternoon.

The Peugeot driver suffered serious chest injuries and was to have surgery on Thursday.

The Hilux driver, a 29-year-old man from nearby Nathalia, suffered minor injuries and was said to be in a state of shock at a local hospital.

Two of the men killed were aged in their 40s. Authorities are yet to identify the other two because none of the passengers were carrying identification at the time.

No next of kin had been notified of their deaths as of midday on Thursday.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Justin Goldsmith said the fact three passengers who had been sitting in the back seat were thrown from the car suggested they were not wearing seatbelts.

“It’s rare that people get ejected and they’re wearing their seatbelts,” Mr Goldsmith said on Thursday.

The crash happened at a four-way intersection in a remote area surrounded by farmland. There are not believed to have been any witnesses.

There is no suggestion that drugs or alcohol was a factor in the collision.

“It’s absolutely tragic but I’d like to stress that these sorts of incidents are avoidable,” Mr Goldsmith said.

“The ripple effect that it has on the community, not just the people involved in this, is absolutely enormous.

“If people just take more care on the roads, we can avoid these sort of tragedies.”

Public Transport Minister Ben Carroll said authorities would upgrade the intersection if needed.

“It’s a terrible, terrible incident that has occurred,” he said.

“We’ll let Victoria Police get on with their job of coming to grips with what has actually occurred at this intersection.

“Any detail, any information, anything we can do to make that intersection safer, we will.”

-AAP

Topics:

victoria
Follow Us

Live News

Population
Australian population trailing due to pandemic, experts warn on future
James Bond
Fresh frontrunner Lucien Laviscount emerges in the hunt for next James Bond
Johnny Depp’s long road back to Hollywood via Cannes? Jeanne du Barry prepares for launch
child abuse
Social media warning after Australians lose millions to scams
Cockpit video shows chopper crash unfold
Sad mother and playful children at home
Kids driving you crazy? Try these science-backed anger management tips for parents