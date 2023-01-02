News State Victoria News Body found after missing swimmer search
Live

Body found after missing swimmer search

lake eildon drown
Police divers searched for a missing swimmer in a Victorian alpine lake. Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A body has been found in a lake in Victoria’s alpine region after a man went missing while swimming with friends.

Police believe the body is that of the 34-year-old swimmer, who appeared to run into difficulty before disappearing underwater at Lake Eildon, north-east of Melbourne, about 4.30pm on New Year’s Day.

Friends raised the alarm after the man failed to resurface.

Local police and other emergency services scoured the lake and foreshore into the evening before suspending their search overnight.

The search resumed on Monday after police divers were called in and the body was found later in the morning.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner following the death.

There have been at least 22 drownings across the country since the start of summer, prompting a warning from life savers for Australians to stay safe.

Sixteen people drowned over the last New Year’s long weekend.

-AAP

Topics:

victoria
Follow Us

Live News
Australia adopts compulsory COVID testing for travellers from China
Foreboding as Vladimir Putin signals ‘fate of Russia’ depends on outcome of war
January movie guide: Time to go wild with Oscar hopefuls Babylon, The Fabelmans and Tar
daniil medvedev
‘Good favourites’: Daniil Medvedev rues Russia ban in Adelaide
reverse mortgage
Ask the Expert: Switching to reverse can work, but get advice first
anthony albanese govt
The honeymoon is over, baby