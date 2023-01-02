Body found after missing swimmer search

Live

A body has been found in a lake in Victoria’s alpine region after a man went missing while swimming with friends.

Police believe the body is that of the 34-year-old swimmer, who appeared to run into difficulty before disappearing underwater at Lake Eildon, north-east of Melbourne, about 4.30pm on New Year’s Day.

Friends raised the alarm after the man failed to resurface.

Local police and other emergency services scoured the lake and foreshore into the evening before suspending their search overnight.

The search resumed on Monday after police divers were called in and the body was found later in the morning.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner following the death.

There have been at least 22 drownings across the country since the start of summer, prompting a warning from life savers for Australians to stay safe.

Sixteen people drowned over the last New Year’s long weekend.

-AAP