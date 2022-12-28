Burned woman fights for life in Melbourne

Live

A woman is fighting for life in hospital after she sustained significant burns following a suspected dispute in Melbourne’s west.

The woman, in her 30s, was in the front yard of a home on Rivercoast Road at Werribee South when she was burned about 2am on Wednesday.

Detectives believe she was burned following a dispute.

A man and two women are assisting police with their inquiries.

The woman was flown to The Alfred hospital in a critical condition with upper body injuries, Ambulance Victoria said.

Two other people also sustained injuries in the incident.

A man in his 40s was taken to The Alfred in a stable condition with upper and lower body injuries. A teenager was taken to Sunshine Hospital in a stable condition with upper and lower body injuries.

Detectives were slated to head to the crime scene on Wednesday.

Police urged anyone with information to contact them.

-AAP