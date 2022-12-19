Couple missing in Victoria’s Grampians

Live

Two people are missing in the Grampians in Victoria’s southwest.

The couple set off from Oakleigh East in Melbourne’s east on Friday to go four-wheel driving but failed to return to pick up their dogs from family on Sunday night.

The pair were last seen leaving the Royal Mail Hotel in Dunkeld near the southern tip of the Grampians National Park about 11am on Sunday.

The 50-year-old Murrumbeena man and 37-year-old Oakleigh East woman last contacted a family member on Saturday night when they sent a photo of themselves near the Glenelg River Road.

They have not been heard from since.

Victoria Police are looking for a blue Toyota Hilux with the registration LIACOS.

The area where they went missing is isolated, densely vegetated and the roads are boggy.

It’s not known whether they have food and drinking water.

Police are searching the area by air and ground on Monday with the support of State Emergency Services personnel.

– AAP