Victorian Liberals unveil their new shadow cabinet

The Victorian opposition has unveiled its shadow cabinet weeks after its state election loss to Labor.

Liberals Leader John Pesutto detailed his new frontbench on Sunday, with Sandringham MP Brad Rowswell becoming Shadow Treasurer and David Southwick maintaining his post as deputy leader.

Mr Rowswell was not previously in the shadow cabinet.

Mr Pesutto also takes on the role of shadow spokesman for multicultural affairs.

The Liberals and Nationals will put Victoria’s diverse and growing multicultural communities “front and centre”, he said.

“My parents, like many others, came to Australia from southern Italy in the 1960s and taught me the important values and principles that guide me today.

“Multicultural communities have and continue to contribute enormously to what makes Victoria great.”

Defeated Battin promoted

Berwick MP Brad Battin, who was up to succeed former Liberal leader Matthew Guy, maintains his role as opposition spokesman for police, but also takes on youth justice, crime prevention and criminal justice reform in the new layout.

He will focus on finding new ways to give disadvantaged young people opportunities to lead fulfilling and productive lives, the Liberals said.

“I look forward to working with experts in the field, academics and community based organisations to put together reforms that deliver on improving community safety,” Mr Battin said.

“These reforms will focus on prevention and working with the health sector to establish ways to work with people living with a mental health issue so we can treat them, not jail them.”

David Davis, who previously held the shadow treasurer role, has been demoted but stays on the frontbench as opposition special minister of state and arts and creative industries spokesman.

Deputy opposition leader in the Legislative Council Matt Bach will take on education, and Evelyn MP Bridget Vallence’s responsibilities have been expanded to include manufacturing, industry, innovation, skills and training, employment and industrial relations.

Shuffled and expanded

Brighton MP James Newbury retains his environment, climate change and equality portfolios but takes on the additional role of the Legislative Assembly’s leader of the opposition business.

The newly elected member for Kew, Jess Wilson, becomes opposition spokeswoman for finance, economic reform and regulation, and home ownership and housing affordability.

She will focus on developing pathways to home ownership for Victorians who can’t afford to enter the housing market, the Liberals said.

“Our ambition is to reverse the generational decline in home ownership and ensure every Victorian the opportunity to enjoy the stability, continuity and financial security it brings,” Ms Wilson said.

Nepean MP Sam Groth – also newly elected – becomes opposition spokesman for tourism, sport, events and youth.

Mr Pesutto flagged Ms Wilson and Mr Groth’s elevation to the shadow cabinet when he was elected as the Liberals leader.

Newly elected South Eastern Metropolitan Region member Ann-Marie Hermans becomes the opposition’s spokeswoman for emergency services, WorkCover and the TAC.

The Nationals have added an extra shadow minister, Tim McCurdy, as they were entitled to because of their increased numbers in the party room.

Mr McCurdy takes on the water and consumer affairs portfolios.

-AAP