News State Victoria News Melbourne Cup winner admits animal cruelty
Live

Melbourne Cup winner admits animal cruelty

Darren Weir
Darren Weir has pleaded guilty to three animal cruelty charges. Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Melbourne Cup-winning horse trainer Darren Weir has admitted three charges of animal cruelty.

He faced Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Wednesday alongside his fellow trainer and former assistant Jarrod McLean.

McLean and stablehand Tyson Kermond have also pleaded guilty to three animal cruelty charges.

Charges initially filed by prosecutors referred to the torture of animals, but lawyers for the trio made it clear they admitted the charge on the grounds of abuse only.

Weir, who is represented by Ian Hill KC, is also pleading guilty to a firearms charge.

McLean has admitted possession of cocaine.

A number of other charges have been withdrawn.

A pre-sentence hearing is continuing for the men who have all appeared in court in person.

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News
Globes nominees celebrate on the down low and play the ‘wait and see’ game after diversity scandal
cruise ship south australia
Body found in search for missing cruise passenger
randall kirk shooting
Officer injured in Queensland ambush speaks out
Momentous leap in nuclear fusion — the ‘holy grail’ of limitless clean energy
hobbiton airbnb
Booking soon: A Lord of the Rings overnighter for just $10
data breaches
Australia ranks worst in the world for data breaches, with 22 accounts hacked every minute