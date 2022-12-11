News State Victoria News Victorians warned not to approach escapee sex offender Andrew Darling
Victorians warned not to approach escapee sex offender Andrew Darling

Anyone spotting sex offender Andrew Darling should contact police immediately. Photo: VicPol
A sex offender has escaped from a correctional facility in Victoria’s southwest while in “post-sentence” custody.

Victoria Police on Sunday warned Andrew Darling has been known to be violent and go “off grid” in bushland for days at a time.

The 52-year-old was in post-sentence custody at a correctional facility on Warrack Road at Ararat when he fled about 2am on Sunday, police said, prompting officers to search for him.

Darling, who is a registered sex offender, is described as being about 175cm tall, with a strong build and tattoos on his arms, legs and back.

He has short grey hair and a long red-and-grey beard, but could have shaved since his escape, police said.

Officers urged members of the public not to approach Darling if they saw him, and instead call triple zero.

He is know to have strong connections in the Ballarat area.

-AAP

