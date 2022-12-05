Andrews defends Blandthorn’s promotion

Live

Victoria has a new planning minister after the previous one was revealed to have a conflict of interest due to her lobbyist brother.

Premier Daniel Andrews has defended Lizzie Blandthorn’s promotion to the senior ministry after six months in the planning portfolio, suggesting the shift has nothing to do with the conflict issue.

Sonya Kilkenny was on Monday sworn in as Victoria’s new planning minister at a Government House ceremony, with Ms Blandthorn becoming deputy leader of the government in the legislative council.

She moved to the council from the legislative assembly at this election.

As part of the latest cabinet reshuffle, the Andrews government has also established a new Department of Government Services, which the premier said would increase government efficiency.

Mr Andrews backed the decision to have Ms Blandthorn join the senior ministry after six months, saying she was an outstanding minister with a significant track record.

In her role, she will also take on the portfolios of disability, ageing and carers, and child protection and family services, and lead the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing.

Last term as planning minister, Ms Blandthorn recused herself from any decision making that involved or mentioned her lobbyist brother John-Paul Blandthorn’s construction and development clients.

“She’s got a passion for issues like child protection and I think she will do that job very well,” Mr Andrews told reporters on Monday.

He noted far too many Aboriginal children are taken away from their parents, and that was something authorities needed to fix.

Mr Andrews denied Ms Blandthorn was moved from planning to eliminate any perception of a conflict of interest, saying she’s changed houses and there was a great opportunity for her to take up a leadership position.

Jacinta Allan remains deputy premier and in charge of Victoria’s major transport infrastructure builds, while Tim Pallas will serve a third term as treasurer, Jaclyn Symes stays on as attorney-general and Mary-Anne Thomas continues as health minister.

Lily D’Ambrosio will become State Electricity Commission minister, part of Labor’s election promise to re-boot the commission as renewables-only, and remain minister for climate action and energy.

She will lead the transition from the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action, with resources and agriculture to move into this department.

However after six years of being in charge of the environment portfolio, Ms D’Ambrosio will hand that responsibility over to Ingrid Stitt, who will also continue as early childhood and pre-prep minister.

Enver Erdogan is entering the ministry with corrections, youth justice, victim support and Natalie Suleyman also joins cabinet with veterans, small business and youth.

The government hopes Harriet Shing will be sworn into a number of portfolios next week if she is re-elected.

VICTORIA’S MINISTRY DECEMBER 2022

* Daniel Andrews – premier

* Jacinta Allan – deputy premier, transport and infrastructure, Suburban Rail Loop, Commonwealth Games delivery

* Jaclyn Symes – leader of the government in the legislative council, attorney-general, emergency services

* Tim Pallas – treasurer, industrial relations, trade and investment

* Lizzie Blandthorn – deputy leader of the government in the legislative council, disability, ageing and carers, child protection and family services

* Colin Brooks – housing, multicultural affairs

* Anthony Carbines – police, crime prevention, racing

* Ben Carroll – industry and innovation, manufacturing sovereignty, employment, public transport

* Lily D’Ambrosio – climate action, energy and resources, State Electricity Commission

* Steve Dimopoulos – tourism, sport and major events, creative industries

* Enver Erdogan – corrections, youth justice, victim support

* Melissa Horne – casino, gaming and liquor regulation, local government, ports and freight, roads and road safety

* Natalie Hutchins – education, women

* Sonya Kilkenny – planning, outdoor recreation

* Danny Pearson – government services, assistant treasurer, WorkSafe and the TAC, consumer affairs

* Harriet Shing – water, regional development, Commonwealth Games legacy, equality

* Ros Spence – prevention of family violence, community sport, suburban development

* Ingrid Stitt – early childhood and pre-prep, environment

* Natalie Suleyman – veterans, small business, youth

* Mary-Anne Thomas – leader of the house, health and health infrastructure, medical research

* Gayle Tierney – training and skills, higher education, agriculture

* Gabrielle Williams – mental health, ambulance services, treaty and First Peoples

* Steve McGhie – cabinet secretary

-AAP