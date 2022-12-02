News State Victoria News Former V/Line CEO charged with corruption
Updated:
Live

Former V/Line CEO charged with corruption

Former V/Line CEO charged
A former CEO of Victoria's V/Line network is among seven people charged after a corruption inquiry. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A former chief executive of one of Victoria’s largest rail networks is among seven people charged as part of an investigation into serious corruption.

The Independent Broad-Based Anti-Corruption Commission on Friday announced the charges following its investigation into corruption in V/Line and Metro Trains’ tendering and procurement processes.

The former chief executive of V/Line, James Pinder, has been charged with nine offences, including four counts of misconduct while in public office, four counts of receiving secret commissions and one charge of conspiracy to solicit secret commissions.

A former manager at Metro Trains, Peter Bollas, who was the head of fleet operational support, has been hit with a charge of receiving secret commissions and another charge of conspiracy to solicit secret commissions.

A director, staff member and lawyer to Transclean – which provided cleaning services to both V/Line and Metro – have also been charged.

The matter will go before the Melbourne Magistrates Court on December 21.

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News
Not heard of duckweed? It might be the most potent superfood yet
Stuart Robert
Stuart Robert faces a widening investigation: Did he write that strange note to try to get out of it?
hard quiz
‘Christmas miracle’: Hard Quiz does the impossible and reunites Mad as Hell cast
War of words as workplace changes become law
Madonna King: Internet pile-on of a very old lady isn’t a good look, either
bruce lehrmann
Lehrmann charge expected to be dropped: Reports