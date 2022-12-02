Former V/Line CEO charged with corruption

Live

A former chief executive of one of Victoria’s largest rail networks is among seven people charged as part of an investigation into serious corruption.

The Independent Broad-Based Anti-Corruption Commission on Friday announced the charges following its investigation into corruption in V/Line and Metro Trains’ tendering and procurement processes.

The former chief executive of V/Line, James Pinder, has been charged with nine offences, including four counts of misconduct while in public office, four counts of receiving secret commissions and one charge of conspiracy to solicit secret commissions.

A former manager at Metro Trains, Peter Bollas, who was the head of fleet operational support, has been hit with a charge of receiving secret commissions and another charge of conspiracy to solicit secret commissions.

A director, staff member and lawyer to Transclean – which provided cleaning services to both V/Line and Metro – have also been charged.

The matter will go before the Melbourne Magistrates Court on December 21.

– AAP