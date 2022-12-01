Two-way Liberal leader contest as nominee out

Live

A Victorian Liberal leadership contender has dropped out of the race, setting up a two-way battle between hopefuls Brad Battin and John Pesutto.

Polwarth MP Richard Riordan confirmed on Thursday he would withdraw his candidacy and throw his support behind Mr Battin to replace Matthew Guy after Saturday’s crushing election defeat.

“The Liberal Party needs to appeal to our metropolitan growth areas and regional cities,” he wrote on social media.

“Our leadership reset with Brad Battin an experienced outer suburban member will help drive this. I will go forward as a candidate for (regional Victoria).”

The Liberal party room is expected to meet next Thursday when Mr Battin, who comfortably won the seat of Berwick, is poised to go head to head with Mr Pesutto after the former shadow attorney-general reclaimed the seat of Hawthorn.

The 52-year-old moved almost 1000 votes ahead of teal independent Melissa Lowe on Wednesday afternoon, prompting Ms Lowe to concede the result.

It leaves just six lower house races yet to be called, including Pakenham where the Liberals lead has narrowed.

Liberal candidate David Farrelly skipped ahead of Labor’s Emma Vulin by 220 votes on Wednesday but his lead had been whittled back down to five on Thursday.

The Liberals trail Labor in Bass and Hastings but remain ahead of teal candidate Kate Lardner in the seat of Mornington.

Labor is on track to hold Northcote and Preston over Greens and independent candidates, taking the party close to the 55 seats it won in 2018.

Official results for close seats will not be finalised until preference distributions are carried out next week.

Final outcomes for upper house spots are expected to take even longer.

