Five in hospital from virus-affected ship

Five people have been taken to hospital after a cruise ship with an outbreak of COVID-19 on board arrived in Melbourne.

A woman in her 80s, a woman and man in their 60s and another patient were all taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Another woman in her 80s suffering a medical condition was hospitalised, while a sixth patient was assessed but did not need further treatment, according to Ambulance Victoria.

It’s not known how many passengers with COVID were onboard the Grand Princess when the vessel docked at Port Melbourne on Thursday.

Operator Princess Cruises said a small percentage of the 2100 guests who disembarked the ship had the virus and would use private transport to get home.

“With Victoria recording 22,000 cases in the past week, we’d like to take this opportunity to reiterate every precaution is taken on board to keep our guests, crew and wider communities we visit safe,” the company said in a statement.

At least 95 per cent of passengers on the cruise were required to be vaccinated while those who tested positive were required to isolate for at least five days.

Another 2000 guests are due to board the ship for a tour to New Zealand.

Victorian Premier Andrews said ambulances were at the port early on Thursday to provide the support passengers needed and for some that was the safest way for them to be transported.

“There’ll be others for whom they need that response because they are unwell.”

The Grand Princess was meant to stop in Newcastle on Tuesday but the ship’s operators decided to divert the vessel to its port of origin in Melbourne.

Princess Cruises said the decision had been made in consultation with NSW health authorities because the Hunter region was experiencing a rise in community transmission, putting increased demand on local hospitals and health services.

– AAP