Man trapped after helicopter crashes into home

Rescue crews have freed a pilot trapped in a helicopter after the aircraft crashed through the roof of a Melbourne home.

The crash happened at Mentone, in the city’s south-east, with emergency services called to Broome Avenue and Tylden Court on Wednesday about 1pm.

The male pilot was the sole occupant of the helicopter. He remained trapped in the aircraft as of 1.50pm but was freed shortly after.

“At this stage, we know that the pilot has received some injuries. They’re non-life-threatening,” Senior Sergeant Andrew Wise said.

“That pilot is currently on his way to The Alfred hospital for medical examination.”

Aerial vision circulating online showed the pilot strapped to the board of a crane as workers prepared to lift him from the scene.

No one was in the home at the time of the helicopter crash.

Senior Sergeant Wise said the investigation was in its early stages and the cause of the accident had not yet been determined.

Roads remain closed in the area because of the incident.

-more to come

-AAP