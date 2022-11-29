News State Victoria News Man charged over police officer stabbing
Live

Man charged over police officer stabbing

police stabbing torquay
A Victorian police officer is recovering in hospital after being stabbed during a welfare check. Photo: Facebook/Victoria Police
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was stabbed during a welfare check on the Victorian coast.

The senior constable was stabbed about 4.30pm on Monday at a home on Golden Beach Way at Torquay, after the man allegedly rushed at the attending officers with a knife.

Pepper spray was used to subdue him but an officer was stabbed a number of times, Victoria Police allege.

The 49-year-old, from Torquay, was also charged with assaulting an emergency service worker on duty.

He was remanded in custody to appear in Geelong Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The police officer remains in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

-AAP

Topics:

victoria
Follow Us

Live News
Grim development for planet’s most diverse World Heritage wonder
China COVID policy
Chinese take to the streets over ongoing COVID lockdowns
airport firefighters strike
Airport chaos looms as firefighters set to strike
matt wright helicopter
Reality TV star heads to Darwin to face charges over fatal crash
Election Liberals Labor
Paul Bongiorno: Media echo chambers added to Liberals losing touch with voters
Alert as world’s largest active volcano erupts after its longest slumber