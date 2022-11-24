Price of election promises to be revealed

Live

Victoria’s major parties are set to release the costings for their election promises two days out from polling day.

So far Labor has made $12 billion worth of commitments while the Liberal and Nationals have pledged $28 billion, according to the Parliamentary Budget Office.

The Victorian Greens announced $37 billion worth of promises over the campaign.

Labor committed to upgrade at least seven hospitals, including a new Maroondah Hospital for $1.05 billion and earmarked $855 million to renovate the Northern Hospital.

Other major pledges include a $1 billion regional rail package and $1b on renewable energy projects overseen by a public-owned State Electricity Commission.

The coalition’s major promises include $2.4 billion to upgrade The Alfred and a $1 billion clean hydrogen strategy.

It has vowed to scrap stage one of the $35 billion Suburban Rail Loop and redirect the money towards health instead.

Almost 1.2 million people had already cast their ballot at early voting centres as of Tuesday, while more than 100,000 postal votes have been received.

Meanwhile, a new Roy Morgan poll is predicting Labor will form government on Saturday night but with a reduced majority.

The snap SMS poll released on Wednesday night predicts a 2.3 per cent swing away from Labor, but the party still leads the coalition on the two party preferred vote – 38 per cent to 32.5 per cent.

RedBridge analysis of recent polls says Labor is likely to win between 41 and 48 seats, with a minority government of 43 seats a strong possibility.

The coalition could win back the seats of Bayswater, Ripon, Ashwood and Box Hill, RedBridge director Kos Samaras told AAP.

The Greens could also pick up the Labor-held seat of Richmond.

“There’s still a possibility (Labor) could form a majority government but minority government is now a much higher probability than it was at the beginning of the campaign,” Mr Samaras said.

There will be no more election ads on television and radio until the close of polls, with a blackout coming into effect from midnight on Wednesday.

Ads can still be run online and in print media.

– AAP