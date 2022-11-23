News State Victoria News Piling rig falls on Melbourne hospital
Updated:
Live

Piling rig falls on Melbourne hospital

crane fall melbourne hospital
A crane has fallen on Melbourne's Frankston Hospital, prompting the evacuation of 70 people. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A piling rig has fallen onto the roof of a Melbourne hospital and about 70 people have had to be evacuated from the building.

Emergency service crews were called to Frankston Hospital about 10am on Wednesday to reports of a crane falling on the roof of the building.

The machine has since been identified as a piling rig, used in foundation engineering.

Fire Rescue Victoria crews arrived within five minutes and assisted with the evacuation and will remain on scene.

Victoria Police, Ambulance Victoria and WorkSafe were also called to the scene.

The Department of Health said there were no reported injuries and all patients, staff and site workers were safely evacuated.

About 30 patients will have to be moved as investigations into how the rig fell get underway.

Officers have been told the machine was being operated in a construction zone on Yuille Street when it tipped onto the building.

Frankston Hospital is undergoing a $1.1 billion redevelopment, including a 12-storey clinical services tower, 130 more beds and new spaces for mental health, oncology and expanded women’s and children’s services.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2025.

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News
Report details Australia’s hotter, rainier and more dramatic climate
Black Friday
JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys and Harvey Norman mislead consumers about warranties: Choice
‘Unthinkable’: Lionel Messi shell-shocked after one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history
interest rates cost of living
Michael Pascoe: Interest rates won’t work like they used to
Lowering the voting age: Will Australia follow the trend?
Flying kangaroo bounds into first place for on-time performance in October