Victorian MP cleared over 'red mist' speech
Victorian MP cleared over ‘red mist’ speech

Part of Catherine Cumming's incendiary speech on Saturday

Sitting Victorian MP Catherine Cumming has been cleared of alleged inciteful behaviour during a speech attacking Premier Daniel Andrews.

The upper house crossbench MP turned Angry Victorians Party candidate was filmed giving a speech outside Melbourne’s Flinders Street Station on Saturday.

“I joined the Angry Victorians Party for one reason – to make Daniel Andrews turn into red mist,” she told the crowd.

“In the army we would call it pink mist but I want him into red mist. Give anyone here in the army a job to blow someone up and they will.”

Pink mist is a military term used to describe the blood that comes out of a sniper’s target when they are hit.

After the video emerged online, Victoria Police confirmed it would investigate Dr Cumming over a report of inciteful behaviour.

On Tuesday, police confirmed she was in the clear.

“It has been determined that no offence has been committed and Victoria Police will not be taking the matter any further,” it said.

Dr Cumming, who represents the Western Metropolitan electorate, claimed her reference to “red mist” was over Labor’s “red shirts” scandal and not related to the military term.

“I was in the army as a medic. I do not have a gun licence. It’s kind of silly to suggest that I would be inciting violence with the words that I have said,” Dr Cumming told AAP.

Catherine Cumming
