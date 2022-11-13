Victoria’s major parties launch campaigns

Live

Up to $235 would be cut from household electricity bills in the New Year if the Liberals win the Victorian election, the opposition has promised.

At the party’s campaign launch in Port Melbourne on Sunday, Opposition Leader Matthew Guy said his party would scrap the electricity supply charge portion of bills for the first half of 2023.

The move would save households up to $235 and whether it can be extended would depend on the budget, Mr Guy told the party faithful.

Mr Guy used the launch to reiterate promises already made, including scrapping part of Labor’s Suburban Rail Loop (SRL) to redirect money to the ailing health system.

He also reminded the audience of Victoria’s COVID-19 lockdowns and the Andrews government’s handling of the pandemic.

“You can feel it changing, can’t you, the growing wave of anger and resentment,” Mr Guy said.

“Each day I get up and am more and more confident that we can and we will win this election.”

Labor is also officially launching its election campaign on Sunday, a day before early voting opens.

Labor has committed to upgrade or build about 10 hospitals, pay off university degrees for more than 10,000 nursing and midwifery students who work in the public system and redevelop regional aged care homes.

If re-elected, Victoria’s energy network would partly return to public ownership, public transport fares would be capped at $9.60 per day and construction would begin on stage one of the SRL project.

The coalition would instead scrap the SRL project from Cheltenham to Box Hill and put the money towards health.

It has committed to upgrade or build more than 20 hospitals, including a $2.4 billion revamp of the Alfred Hospital, invest an extra $125 million in the triple zero system, halve the elective surgery waitlist and introduce $2 public transport fares across Melbourne.

The Victorian Electoral Commission has confirmed its investigation into the Liberal donor scandal will not be complete before election day on November 26.

The probe was initiated after former chief of staff Mitch Catlin solicited a billionaire Liberal donor to make more than $100,000 in payments to his private marketing company.

Mr Guy has repeatedly insisted a contract sent to his personal email address was never signed or agreed to despite Mr Catlin departing his role.

In August, the Liberal leader promised to hand over all relevant documents after contacted by the electoral commission.

In a statement, the VEC said the information it obtained often prompted the need to seek more through written notices and it must search for factual evidence that is admissible in court.

For these reasons, the VEC must not compromise its processes or rush to end an investigation,” it said.

Just under 4.4 million Victorians are enrolled to vote for the election and early voting opens from Monday.

– AAP