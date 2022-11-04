Victoria school evacuation over levee fears

Live

A school in northern Victoria has been told to evacuate with concerns over the integrity of a nearby flood levee.

Emergency Victoria strongly advises people in and near the Koondrook Primary School to evacuate immediately.

With the surging Murray River at peak flow as it passes the small township, the water level is reaching the maximum levee height and there are concerns a breach could happen.

There are currently more than 50 flood hazard warnings active across Victoria while some 400 roads remain closed.

Emergency service volunteers are also undertaking preventative sandbagging and doorknocking on the Murray at Albury, where inflows from the Kiewa River combined with increased outflows from Hume Dam to cause moderate flooding.

Conditions have eased in Rochester, where at least 900 people have been displaced and many more are assessing damage to homes after sandbagging efforts were overwhelmed by floodwaters in October.

