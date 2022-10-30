Victoria flood gastro fears, $130 million for clean-up

Live

Victorian communities devastated by floods will be able to access up to $130 million to clear public land, just as a new gastroenteritis outbreak poses a fresh health to residents cleaning up after the disaster.

The funding, announced by Climate Action minister Lily D’Ambrosio on Sunday, includes $42 million for removing hazards or carrying out immediate repair works including fixing community facilities.

A further $71 million is allocated for large-scale repair works, while local catchment authorities and traditional owners groups will share in $18 million.

The state government flagged planning rules will also be adjusted so businesses may operate in impacted areas and offer temporary accommodation.

Meanwhile communities in flood-affected areas have been warned of a gastroenteritis outbreak.

“Floodwaters may contain sewage and other toxic waste and can also overflow into your home,” a statement on the VicEmergency website warns.

“Contact with sewage can make people sick, so clean and disinfect any impacted areas.”

Residents in towns along the Murray River had this week flagged concerns waterways had become contaminated due to a foul smell around stagnant floodwater.

Anyone in flood-affected areas has been reminded to only drink or wash in known clean water.

A severe weather warning for damaging winds has been issued across much of southern Victoria from Sunday night.

The warning stretches from the South Australian border through to Gippsland, impacting greater Melbourne as well as Maryborough, Kyneton, Castlemaine, Bacchus Marsh and Ballarat.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns anyone in those areas to avoid travel if possible and stay indoors.

Damaging northerly winds averaging up to 65 km/h are expected.

– AAP