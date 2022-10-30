News State Victoria News One dead, three injured in Melbourne stabbings
Updated:
Live

One dead, three injured in Melbourne stabbings

police
Two stabbing incidents in Melbourne's city centre have left one man dead, and three badly injured. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

One man has died, two are fighting for life and another is badly injured following two separate stabbing attacks in Melbourne’s CBD.

Two men were found in a critical condition with stab wounds on Bourke Street just before 6am on Sunday and taken to hospital.

One of the men, who has not been formally identified, later died.

No arrests have been made and Bourke Street has been shut between Elizabeth Street and Queens Street while homicide squad detectives investigate what happened.

Earlier, two men were injured in what police have described as a “large affray” outside Inflation nightclub on King Street.

An unidentified man was critically injured and a 19-year-old man suffered suspected serious injuries.

A crime scene has been set up on the corner of King Street and Flinders Street, no arrests have been made.

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News

Australia nuclear weapons
Australia drops nuclear weapon opposition
Vegetable
Pandemic and cost of living contributing to vegetable ‘crisis’
jobs
The Stats Guy: The Australian jobs on the rise, and the ones disappearing
How to get safely started with running: A reality check
Kanye
Kirstie Clements: Hopefully the fashion industry has finally called time on Kanye West
November movie guide: Most powerful biopic of the year, Pugh, Pinocchio and Wakanda Forever