Major parties big infrastructure promises

Matthew Guy
Opposition Leader Matthew Guy has said internal party polling shows the election will be tight. Photo: AAP
Victoria’s two major parties are using the weekend to woo voters with big infrastructure promises just one month ahead of the state election.

Labor is promising more money for Dandenong Hospital in Melbourne’s southeast.

A $295 million upgrade will go to expanding the hospital’s emergency department as well as building a new intensive care unit and outpatient clinic.

But the works aren’t expected to start until 2026, another election year for the state.

The coalition is promising $1.5 billion for western Melbourne’s roads, with the lion’s share – $700 million – to go to upgrading the Western Highway.

Premier Daniel Andrews’ government is tipped for a third term, according to polls, as Opposition Leader Matthew Guy struggles to cut through with voters.

But Mr Guy has previously said internal party polling indicates next month’s election will be tight.

Health and road spending have been the big focuses of both parties so far.

The contest has also drawn controversy, with a low-profile Liberal running against Mr Andrews in his Mulgrave electorate having to apologise after saying the premier would face justice for the “murder” of Victorians stemming from hotel quarantine leaks.

One the premier’s most recent big ticket promises was to return the state’s energy network to public hands and run it nearly entirely off renewables.

– AAP

