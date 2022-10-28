Labor set for Victorian win despite poll decline

Live

Labor remains on track for a crushing victory at Victoria’s state election despite a rise in support for the Coalition over the past month.

A Resolve Political Monitor survey for The Age newspaper showed primary support for Premier Daniel Andrews’ party was at 38 per cent, down from 41 per cent in mid-September.

The poll, published on Friday, also revealed backing for the Liberal and National parties was up to 31 per cent from 28 per cent in the previous survey.

Despite the rise, the results still point to an overwhelming victory for the Andrews government when Victorians cast their ballots on November 26.

On a two-party-preferred basis, Labor was well ahead at 59 per cent to 41 per cent for the coalition.

Primary support for the Greens, independents and other minor parties was steady at 30 per cent.

The Resolve poll of more than 800 voters was taken from October 20 to 24, a period that coincided with Labor releasing an ambitious plan to speed up the state’s transition to renewable energy.

The Andrews government set a 95 per cent renewable energy target for 2035, the highest of any Australian state.

Labor also pledged to re-enter the energy market with the revival of the State Electricity Commission.

Meanwhile, the state opposition has recently pitched legal protection for religious schools and other employers to hire staff who share their values and beliefs.

The latest Resolve survey gave Mr Andrews a growing lead over Opposition Leader Matthew Guy as preferred premier at 49 per cent to 29 per cent with the remainder undecided.

The previous survey gave Mr Andrews a 46-28 per cent lead.