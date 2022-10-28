Flood-affected can phone vote in Vic poll

Live

Victorians affected by recent floods will be able to vote in the state election by telephone after eligibility was expanded.

Those affected by the wet weather on or after October 13 and who are unable to access a polling booth from November 19 to 26 can register and vote by calling 13 57 23.

Voters are required to make a declaration to say they live in a flood-affected area and are unable to travel to a voting centre.

The state electoral commission said it would continue to monitor severe weather conditions and consult with Emergency Management Victoria to identify the areas that will remain affected ahead of polling day.

Areas where voters will be able to access the service will be published by the Victorian Electoral Commission in coming weeks.

Telephone voting private, secure

Electoral Commissioner Warwick Gately urged Victorians not to travel to a voting centre if not safe, and said telephone assisted voting is private and secure.

“Voting by phone involves making two calls. In the first call, you will be registered and provided with a unique code,” Mr Gately said.

“You will use this code in the second call to cast your vote, meaning you cannot be identified by the operator and ensuring the secrecy of the ballot.”

The Victorian opposition has pledged to set a target to double the state’s exports to $90 billion by 2035.

The Liberals and Nationals also pledged to set up a resources investment agency to promote the state’s resources sector, and speed up regulatory processes for producers and transporters.

“This is how we get our economy ahead of the rest of the world, by reinvesting in Victoria,” Mr Guy told reporters.

“It’s ambitious but we’re ambitious for our state.”

Labor on track for crushing victory

His comments come as a poll shows Labor remains on track for a crushing victory at the November 26 poll despite a rise in support for the Coalition in the past month.

A Resolve Political Monitor survey for The Age showed primary support for Premier Daniel Andrews’ party was at 38 per cent, down from 41 per cent in mid-September.

The poll also revealed backing for the Liberal and National parties was up to 31 per cent from 28 per cent in the previous survey.

On a two-party-preferred basis, Labor was well ahead at 59 per cent to 41 per cent for the coalition.

Primary support for the Greens, independents and other minor parties was steady at 30 per cent.

The Resolve poll of more than 800 voters was taken from October 20 to 24, coincided with Labor’s ambitious plan to accelerate Victoria’s transition to renewable energy.

Mr Guy played down the poll results, saying he’d seen polls “say everything” in the past 12 months and he was focused on convincing Victorians to vote for him.

“Independents will just deliver government back to the Labor Party,” he said.

The poll gave Mr Andrews a growing lead over Mr Guy as preferred premier at 49 per cent to 29 per cent, with the remainder undecided.

Jaala Pulford won’t contest election

Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas said the only poll that mattered was the November 26 election.

Senior Victorian minister Jaala Pulford announced on Friday she would not contest next month’s state election, saying the time had come for her to seek new challenges.

Ms Pulford is the latest in a string of ministers and former ministers to bow out ahead of the poll.

Former Labor minister Adem Somyurek reportedly resigned from the Legislative Council on Thursday.

AAP has contacted Mr Somyurek for comment.

-AAP