Fresh level crossing promises for Victoria poll

Victorian Labor has promised to up the ante on level crossing removals, as the coalition vows to go it alone to remove another after plans were unceremoniously dumped by the Albanese government.

Premier Daniel Andrews came to power in 2014 on a platform to remove 50 level crossings by 2022 and raised that target to 75 by 2025 before the 2018 state election.

Another 10 level crossings were added to the list in July and 67 in total have been removed since 2015.

Exactly a month out from polling day, Mr Andrews said Labor, if re-elected, would remove 110 level crossings by 2030 and make the Werribee line level crossing-free.

“That means we can run more trains, more often. It means we have less people stuck in traffic and it’s much, much safer,” he said at Aircraft Station in Laverton, in Melbourne’s outer-west, on Wednesday.

The Werribee line’s five remaining level crossings are located at Spotswood, Newport (two), Altona and Yarraville. Those at Altona, Spotswood and Newport junction will be removed, while those at Champion Road, Newport, and in Yarraville will be closed.

A cost has not been outlined to remove the extra 25 level crossings by 2030.

On the same theme, the Victorian Coalition has pitched a level crossing removal of its own after $260 million in federal funding for the project was pulled in Tuesday night’s budget.

The Albanese government banked the cash allocated by the former Morrison government to remove Kooyong’s Glenferrie Road level crossing, while locking in an initial $2.2 billion for state Labor’s Suburban Rail Loop project.

The Victorian opposition is vowing to put the Kooyong level crossing back on the state’s infrastructure agenda if it wins the November 26 poll.

Opposition transport infrastructure spokesman Matt Bach said the crossing should have been removed years ago, citing a 2013 VicRoads study listing it as a priority.

He did not know how much the project would cost, with Labor putting the figure at $360 million in 2019.

“We’ll provide the necessary funding to remove it in our first term,” Dr Bach said.

“Level crossing removals are expensive but they’re important.”

The level crossing borders the state seat of Hawthorn, held by Labor after former high school principal John Kennedy upset Liberal MP John Pesutto in 2018.

Mr Pesutto is trying to regain the traditionally Liberal seat but faces a stiff challenge from “teal” independent Melissa Lowe.

– AAP