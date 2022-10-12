News State Victoria News Victoria reveals new COVID rules for schools
Victoria reveals new COVID rules for schools

Masks will no longer be required at Victorian schools under new COVID rules from Thursday.

Physical distancing measures and staff vaccination requirements will also be scrapped under new guidelines, as the state government’s pandemic declaration comes to an end at midnight on Wednesday.

Victorians will no longer have to isolate after testing positive to COVID-19 but are strongly recommended to do so.

Alerts to parents when students are infected with the virus will also end.

Rapid testing of close contacts is strongly recommended and students or their parents should report a positive result to their school.

The Department of Education still requires schools to continue to use air purifiers, maximise external ventilation, encourage good personal hygiene and make face masks available for staff, students and visitors who want to wear them.

