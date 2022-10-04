Arson probe into fatal Melbourne fire

Live

Arson investigators are expected to be called to the scene of a fatal house fire in Melbourne.

Victoria Police said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire at Maidstone, in the city’s northwest.

Emergency services were called to a single-storey Baird Street property after reports of flames coming from the roof of the house about 3.15am on Tuesday.

Fire and Rescue Victoria said firefighters received several triple-zero calls about the fire, with concerns about the safety of an elderly resident.

Firefighters pulled an unresponsive man from the house and handed him to paramedics, but he was declared dead at the scene.

Police said a crime scene was established and an arson chemist and fire investigators were expected to attend later on Tuesday.

The house was extensively damaged in the blaze, which 30 firefighters were involved in bringing under control.

– AAP