Man dies in Melbourne e-scooter crash

Melbourne e-scooter crash
Police in Victoria recently announced a crackdown on e-scooters amid a rise in accidents. Photo: AAP
A man has died in a Melbourne hospital following an e-scooter crash, as police crack down on the transport devices.

The 28-year-old lost control while riding over a speed-hump in Pascoe Vale on September 22.

He was not wearing a helmet and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He succumbed to his injuries on Friday and an investigation is ongoing.

Victoria police recently announced a crackdown on e-scooters ahead of summer amid a rise in accidents and are ramping up their focus in the Brunswick area.

The Alfred hospital’s trauma centre has treated 49 people in the past year as a result of incidents involving e-scooters and e-bikes after 18 ended up in intensive care.

Police issued 487 e-scooter infringements between December 2021 and August 2022, with the majority for failing to wear a helmet, riding e-scooters on the footpath and carrying more than one person on an e-scooter.

Riders face fines of between $182 and $909 for any safety breaches including riding them on public roads and not wearing a helmet.

– AAP

