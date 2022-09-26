News State Victoria News Woman critically injured in Melbourne show accident
Woman critically injured in Melbourne show accident

Police are investigating how a woman was struck by a roller-coaster at the Royal Melbourne Show. Photo: Supplied
A woman is fighting for her life after being struck by a roller-coaster at the Melbourne Royal Show.

Police have set up a crime scene at the Melbourne Showgrounds in Ascot Vale to determine how the woman in her 20s came to be hit by the carriage on the Rebel Coaster ride.

A police spokeswoman said the woman may have walked onto the roller-coaster tracks about 5.45pm on Sunday to retrieve a dropped phone.

She was then found injured on the ground. Police say she was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Police remained on site on Monday, and were  urging anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

The show was expected to run as normal on Monday, with the exception of the Rebel Coaster ride.

-with AAP

