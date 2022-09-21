Victoria scraps masks on public transport

Live

Victorians will no longer need to wear masks on public transport, taxis or rideshare vehicles.

Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas confirmed the changes would come into effect from 11.59pm on Thursday.

On Wednesday, NSW and Queensland joined South Australia, WA, Tasmania and the NT in not requiring passengers on public transport to mask up.

“As we move to living with COVID, it’s important we ensure enduring behaviour change in the community – and that means giving people the choice to wear masks to protect themselves and those around them,” Ms Thomas said in a statement.

“It’s vitally important that Victorians stay up to date with their COVID vaccinations, to help prevent serious illness and to ease pressure on the health system.”

Masks continue to be strongly recommended in indoor settings, in situations where people can’t physically distance, for people who have any COVID-19 symptoms and for anyone who may be immunocompromised or vulnerable.

The requirement to wear face masks will remain in place for visitors to hospitals, care facilities and allied health providers as well as COVID-19 close contacts.

– AAP