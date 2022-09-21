News State Victoria News Dozens of children rushed to hospital after bus crash
Dozens of children rushed to hospital after bus crash

Two people have serious injuries after a crash involving a school bus and a truck west of Melbourne. Photo: AAP
Dozens of school children and a driver have been rushed to hospital after a school bus collided with a truck and rolled down an embankment west of Melbourne.

One teenage girl was flown to hospital, while the truck driver was taken by road after the crash early on Wednesday.

Four adults, 27 other students and the bus driver were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The bus was carrying students from Loreto College in Ballarat, the school has confirmed.

The crash happened near an intersection on the Western Highway at Bacchus Marsh about 3.15am.

Melbourne-bound highway lanes will remain closed for several hours as emergency services clear the scene.

A police spokeswoman told 3AW radio station the bus was coming from a school in the Ballarat area and the students were on their way to the airport for a trip.

The students’ parents were asked to stay away from the crash and contact Ballarat police station.

-AAP

