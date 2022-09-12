Nurse charged over fake doc certificates

Live

A Melbourne nurse accused of procuring fake doctor’s certificates for her sister and partner has had her suspension put on hold.

The Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency immediately suspended Joanne Mizzo’s nursing registration once notified by Victoria Police of the charges in October last year.

Police will allege Ms Mizzo conspired with colleague Dr Irene Lepustin to produce false medical certificates so they could be paid for sick leave, that they were not entitled to, fleecing more than $8000 from their employers.

Those matters are expected to be heard at Melbourne Magistrates Court early next year.

Ms Mizzo applied to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal for a stay on her suspension pending the outcome a review hearing.

A date for the review hearing is yet to be set.

Ms Mizzo told VCAT there would likely be a significant delay in legal proceedings and faces serious financial difficulty if unable to work during that period.

AHPRA argued that financial difficulty was not a good enough reason for the suspension to be put on hold, and that Ms Mizzo’s alleged conduct had involved a “protracted period of dishonest conduct” and was “planned and premeditated”.

On Thursday, VCAT member Reynah Tang granted a stay until Ms Mizzo’s review hearing, allowing her to work as a clinical nurse until then.

– AAP