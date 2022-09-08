Victorian firies demand 26 per cent payrise

Live

Victoria’s firefighters union is pushing for a sharp pay rise to keep pace with soaring inflation and retain staff.

The United Firefighters Union launched its new enterprise bargaining agreement (EBA) campaign on Thursday, demanding real wage increases amid cost of living pressures.

Its claim is for a 25.9 per cent rise in wages from 2022 to 2025, averaging out to 8.6 per cent each year.

The union argues the demand is in line with consumer price index (CPI) movements, given annual inflation is forecast to hit 7.8 per cent by the end of 2022.

But the Reserve Bank of Australia has tipped annual inflation to ease to 4.3 per cent in 2023 and then three per cent in 2024.

“It is essential that firefighter wages keep track with CPI increases to ensure firefighter retention,” the UFU said.

UFU Victorian Branch Secretary Peter Marshall said some will brand the demand “outrageous” but insists it won’t put increasing pressure on households.

“It comes from (the) fire services levy,” he told assembled firefighters and reporters during a presentation.

“The money’s already there. They just need to direct it to the people that respond.”

As part of its EBA claim, professional firefighters will also be calling on the Victorian government to provide additional funding to replace outdated fire trucks, for specialist equipment and to increase training capacity .

“Firefighter safety and public safety go hand in hand. The new enterprise agreement will achieve both,” Mr Marshall said.

“Right now, we have 15 outdated trucks that are still being used for emergency response and need to be replaced.”

Other outcomes on the UFU’s agenda include a mechanism to attract diverse staff applicants, increasing the number of cultural and community engagement officers from five to eight, and more support for firefighters to transition into retirement.

The union was a key ally when the Andrews government came to power in 2014 but the relationship has since soured following disputes over the restructuring of state fire services and presumptive cancer rights.

Meanwhile, the Victorian coalition has promised $75 million to redevelop Daylesford Hospital to Melbourne’s northwest as part of its latest health-minded election commitment.

The redevelopment would include an 18-bed acute ward for medical and surgical admissions, increased space for dialysis, upgraded and expanded aged care, palliative care and respite.

It is the latest in a string of hospital construction or upgrade commitments the coalition plans to fund by shelving Melbourne’s multibillion-dollar Suburban Rail Loop.

“Reprioritising money from that rail line to this hospital is going to save lives “, Opposition Leader Matthew Guy told reporters in Daylesford.

– AAP