News State Victoria News Woman dies in Victoria fire, kids critical
Live

Woman dies in Victoria fire, kids critical

Victoria fire
A woman has died in a house fire in Melbourne, with two children critical in hospital.
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A woman is dead and two children are in critical condition in hospital following a Melbourne house fire.

Emergency services were called to an address at Mooroolbark in the city’s northeast after reports of the blaze about 9pm on Monday.

Fire crews entered the residence and found the woman with injuries to her stomach and the two children unconscious.

All were removed and the flames extinguished.

It is believed they were the only occupants of the home at the time.

Ambulance crews treated all three but the woman died at the scene.

The children — a boy and a girl — suffered smoke inhalation and were critical but stable in hospital, where their father was with them, police said early on Tuesday morning.

The circumstances leading up to the fire are still to be determined but detectives are not looking for anyone else at this time.

Follow Us

Live News

Netflix
Advertising on Netflix arriving in Australia sooner than we thought
Markets
Market Wrap: Banks around the world set to raise rates as inflation soars
Western Australia has the cheapest energy in the OECD, as prices go sky high in eastern states
Journalist jailed for 22 years in Russia
Mundane criminals: What’s the cost of hiding a purchase from a loved one?
The Rings of Power
Why Tolkien fans are blasting The Rings of Power over diverse casting