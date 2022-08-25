Cop killing truck driver’s jail term cut

Live

A truck driver who killed four police officers in a crash on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway will have his prison sentence reduced after he agreed to give evidence against his former boss.

Mohinder Singh, 49, was short on sleep and high on drugs in April 2020, when he veered into a service lane and crashed a 19-tonne semi-trailer into four Victoria Police officers.

He asked Victoria’s Court of Appeal to reduce the length of his 22-year prison sentence, arguing it was “manifestly excessive”.

Singh’s barrister Peter Morrissey told the court in July the sentencing judge did not give enough weight to Singh’s undertaking to give evidence against his former trucking boss Simon Tuteru in an upcoming trial.

He said there was also not enough weight given to his client’s early guilty plea, remorse, psychological disorders and rehabilitation prospects.

Tuteru has pleaded not guilty to four counts of manslaughter over the collision. Prosecutors allege he allowed Singh to drive the truck despite his fatigue.

The court on Thursday allowed Singh’s appeal and agreed to reduce his sentence to 18 years and six months due to his offer to give evidence as a prosecution witness in the trial.

His non-parole period was slashed to 14 years and six months, down from 18-and-a-half years.

Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King, and constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney, who had pulled over Porsche driver Richard Pusey for speeding, were killed in the crash.

Singh was last year jailed after pleading guilty to four counts of culpable driving causing death and drug trafficking charges.

– AAP