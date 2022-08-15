News State Victoria News Ls and Ps free for new Victorian drivers
Ls and Ps free for new Victorian drivers

Victoria drivers
Victoria has cut the fees for new drivers getting learners and probationary licences. Photo: AAP
Getting a learners or probationary licence in Victoria is now free for new drivers.

From Monday, aspiring L-platers will save up to $51.40 in licence and online testing fees, the state government says.

Learner drivers going for their P-plates will save up to $133.30 in licence and online hazard perception testing fees.

More than 138,000 Victorians get their learners licence and 121,000 get their Ps each year.

Victoria’s new online learner permit and hazard perception tests will also be free from Monday

Car, motorcycle, and heavy vehicle licence holders of all ages will also benefit from the reintroduction of the safe driver discount.

Drivers who have not incurred demerit points or committed road safety offences in the previous three years will receive a 25 per cent discount off their next licence renewal.

– AAP

