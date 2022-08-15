News State Victoria News Major flood warning for Victorian town
Heavy rainfall has led to flood warnings being issued for Victoria's Gippsland region. Photo: AAP
Heavy rainfall has led to rising rivers and a major flood warning in Victoria’s Gippsland region.

Up to 90 millimetres of rain fell in the Latrobe River catchment in the 24 hours to 4am on Monday, with another 10-20 millimetres forecast for the rest of the day.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for the Moe River at Darnum, east of Warragul, in Victoria’s east, after it exceeded the major flood level early on Monday.

The river level was at 4.64 metres and rising, the bureau said.

Minor flooding has eased in the Morwell River catchment but it could develop along the Latrobe River at Rosedale on Tuesday.

Other minor flood warnings are active for the nearby Traralgon Creek, and parts of the Murray and Kiewa rivers to the north of the state.

-AAP

victoria Weather
