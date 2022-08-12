News State Victoria News VEC wants Victoria Libs’ donor ‘deal’ docs
Live

VEC wants Victoria Libs’ donor ‘deal’ docs

Matthew Guy
Victorian Opposition Leader Matthew Guy will provide documents to the state's electoral commission. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The Victorian Electoral Commission has asked the state’s Liberal party for documents connected to its proposed donor deal.

Opposition Leader Matthew Guy on Friday revealed the VEC has requested documentation following revelations his former chief of staff Mitch Catlin solicited a billionaire Liberal donor to make more than $100,000 in payments to his private marketing company.

Mr Catlin later resigned.

“We’ll provide that for them … I’ll comply and make sure we work with them at every stage at every step. They’ve got a job to do,” Mr Guy told reporters in Wodonga.

The VEC announced last week it had commenced preliminary inquiries.

The contract proposal was sent by Mr Catlin to Mr Guy’s private email address with a request it be forwarded, something the Victorian Liberal leader denies doing.

Mr Guy insists the contract was never signed or agreed to despite the email reportedly reading “as per the original email agreement between you and me”.

Under Victorian law, political donations above $1050 must be disclosed and are capped at $4210 over four years for individuals and organisations.

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News

royal commission
Royal commission takes aim at Morrison government over ‘dereliction of duty’
World’s biggest burger chain signals its return to war-torn Ukraine
tamannaah-bhatia Bollywood
A who’s who of Indian Bollywood cinema descends on the entertainment capital of Australia
Langya
Novel Langya virus infects dozens in China … should we be worried?
qantas domestic
More travel disruptions loom as Qantas’ woes worsen
Nick Kyrgios
Celebrate the on-court showmanship as Nick Kyrgios finally displays champion qualities