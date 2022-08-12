VEC wants Victoria Libs’ donor ‘deal’ docs

Live

The Victorian Electoral Commission has asked the state’s Liberal party for documents connected to its proposed donor deal.

Opposition Leader Matthew Guy on Friday revealed the VEC has requested documentation following revelations his former chief of staff Mitch Catlin solicited a billionaire Liberal donor to make more than $100,000 in payments to his private marketing company.

Mr Catlin later resigned.

“We’ll provide that for them … I’ll comply and make sure we work with them at every stage at every step. They’ve got a job to do,” Mr Guy told reporters in Wodonga.

The VEC announced last week it had commenced preliminary inquiries.

The contract proposal was sent by Mr Catlin to Mr Guy’s private email address with a request it be forwarded, something the Victorian Liberal leader denies doing.

Mr Guy insists the contract was never signed or agreed to despite the email reportedly reading “as per the original email agreement between you and me”.

Under Victorian law, political donations above $1050 must be disclosed and are capped at $4210 over four years for individuals and organisations.

– AAP