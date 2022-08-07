News State Victoria News VicPol investigating death in custody of ‘agitated man’
Live

VicPol investigating death in custody of ‘agitated man’

The patrol was stolen but later recovered and the alleged perpetrator taken into custody. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A man has died after being detained by police after crashing his car into the front yard of a house in Melbourne’s north.

Officers went to the home in Preston after being told a car had gone through a fence and into the yard at about 4am on Sunday.

The man appeared to be behaving erratically before he got out of the car and confronted police.

“Officers attempted to restrain the agitated man before he appeared to become unresponsive,” Victoria Police said in a statement.

“Officers immediately called for medical assistance and performed CPR on the man however he couldn’t be revived.”

The death is now under investigation by detectives from the Homicide Squad.

The Professional Standards Command is also involved in line with standard practice “when a person dies in police custody”, police said.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

Notable people map
The Notable People Map: Around the world in famous names
reality TV ratings race GIF
Reality TV wars: Who will be the network winners for the best cooking, singing and building shows?
‘National treasure’: Australia mourns Seekers’ legend Judith Durham, dead at 79
travel
The Stats Guy: The travel segment bucking the trend and soaring to pre-pandemic levels
crocs
Trendy but still ugly: Crocs are coming back, and Kirstie Clements is not on board
How two common viruses trigger the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease