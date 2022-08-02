News State Victoria News Matthew Guy staffer resigns over donations dodge
Live

Matthew Guy staffer resigns over donations dodge

political donations
Victorian opposition leader Matthew Guy's chief of staff has resigned over an unsigned donor deal. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A senior Victorian Liberal staffer has resigned after it emerged he asked a donor to pay more than $100,000 to his marketing business.

Victorian opposition leader Matthew Guy says his chief of staff, Mitch Catlin, tenderer his resignation on Tuesday and he has accepted the decision despite the donor deal being unsigned.

Mr Guy said there should be a code of conduct for opposition staff, but he denied any wrongdoing took place.

“We didn’t do this. There was nothing signed,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

Under Victorian donation laws, organisations or individuals can only donate a maximum of $4210 to a party over four years.

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News

COVID
Experts say the worst of Australia’s winter COVID surge could soon be behind us
Bodies recovered as US faces worsening floods and fires
beer tax
Beer taxes rise at fastest pace in decades as inflation squeezes patrons
Ukraine grain on the move as war with Russia grinds on
will smith chris rock
‘F is for forgiveness’: Is Will Smith on the road to redemption after ‘slap’ video apology?
Kyle Chalmers silences critics with another Gold