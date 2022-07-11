News State Victoria News Roberts freed over 1998 Victoria police murders
Roberts freed over 1998 Victoria police murders

Jason Roberts has been found not guilty of the 1998 murders of two police officers. Photo: AAP
Jason Roberts will walk free from prison after nearly two decades for the murders of two Victoria Police officers after a fresh jury found him not guilty.

After a four-month trial in Victoria’s Supreme Court, jurors on Monday returned their not guilty verdict for the murders of Sergeant Gary Silk and Senior Constable Rodney Miller.

The jury had deliberated throughout the weekend after being sequestered while making its decision.

Sergeant Silk and Senior Constable Miller were ambushed and killed in the early hours of August 16, 1998 while staking out are robbery targets.

Bandali Debs is serving a life sentence for their murders.

Mr Roberts was convicted alongside Debs and jailed for a minimum 35 years in 2003.

But a fresh trial was ordered for the now 41-year-old after allegations of police wrongdoing were investigated by Victoria’s anti-corruption watchdog, IBAC.

Jason Roberts is now a free man.

– AAP

