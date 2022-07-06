Dates locked in for 2026 Comm Games

Live

Dates are locked in for Victoria’s Commonwealth Games, with international athletes to converge on the state’s regions in March 2026.

The opening ceremony will be held at the MCG on March 17 followed by 12 days of events in Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo, and the Gippsland region, Deputy Premier Jacinta Allan announced.

The event is expected to generate at least $3 billion and create more than 7500 jobs.

“There are important legacy opportunities here by supporting social enterprises to work in the delivery of these games, to provide lasting longer term job benefits across regional Victoria and then there’s also the wonderful and unique opportunity to showcase regional Victoria on the international stage,” Ms Allan said.

A core group of 16 sports has been agreed between the State of Victoria, the Commonwealth Games Federation and Commonwealth Games Australia.

An expression of interest for additional sports to be included to the program has commenced.

The state has committed to a $2.6 billion investment in community infrastructure in regional Victoria, including housing and world-class sporting facilities.

Each regional hub will have its own athlete village, which will be later be transformed into affordable housing.

Commonwealth Games Legacy Minister Shaun Leane said he will work with First Nations people, local governments, sporting associations and businesses to maximise opportunities.

“This is great for Victoria and for regional Victoria and we’re looking forward to getting stuck into it to make sure we get the best outcome,” he said.

– AAP