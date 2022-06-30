News State Victoria News Frydenberg bankruptcy claim delayed
Frydenberg bankruptcy claim delayed

Josh Frydenberg
Josh Frydenberg is due to have a bankruptcy claim over $410,000 in legal fees heard in court. Photo: AAP
Former federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s day in court over $410,000 in unpaid legal fees has been delayed.

A bankruptcy case lodged against former constituent and climate activist Michael Staindl was due to be heard in the Federal Court in Melbourne on Thursday.

Mr Staindl in 2020 challenged then-deputy Liberal leader’s eligibility to sit in parliament over section 44 of the Constitution.

He questioned Mr Frydenberg’s entitlement to Hungarian citizenship through his mother, whose family fled Europe after World War II.

Mr Staindl lost his case and was ordered to pay $410,000 of Mr Frydenberg’s legal fees but hasn’t yet paid up.

On May 25 this year, just two days after formally conceding his defeat in Kooyong to independent Monique Ryan, lawyers for Mr Frydenberg filed a creditor’s petition for sequestration against Mr Staindl.

Registrar Amelia Edwards said both parties, who did not attend court, had agreed to have the case adjourned until July 14.

She said it was appropriate to grant the request.

– AAP

