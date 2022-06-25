Victoria scraps most remaining COVID restrictions

Victorians no longer have to wear masks inside airports as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted across the state.

Select vaccine mandates have also been scrapped, including third-dose requirements for staff in education, food distribution, meat and seafood processing and quarantine settings.

However the three-jab edict remain in effect for health workers and those in emergency services.

School staff previously placed on leave without pay for not being fully vaccinated are now free to return to work. Under the new rules, parents will not be informed of a staff member’s vaccination status.

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley says the changes are minor and progressive, and have been implemented sensibly.

Employers will set their own requirements around vaccines.

Rules requiring people to work from home if they’re not double dosed have also been lifted and aged care and disability care visitor caps have been removed.

Positive cases still need to isolate for seven days from the day they took their test but may now leave home to drive a household member directly to or from education or work.

With case numbers continuing to rise during winter, Australia’s chief medical officer Paul Kelly is urging people to get their boosters, along with the flu vaccine.

“The flu vaccine (is) very important now, and right across Australia, that’s been made free for most people, but particularly those who are vulnerable of severe flu,” he said.

“That includes young kids, actually. That’s a difference to the COVID message. We need to increase that flu shot as well.”

Seventy per cent of the eligible population have received their booster.

LATEST 24-HOUR COVID-19 DATA: