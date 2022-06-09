News State Victoria News Priest sex abuse victim awarded nearly $2m
Priest sex abuse victim awarded nearly $2m

A sex abuse survivor sued Archbishop Peter Comensoli [pictured] over a priest's abuse five decades ago. Photo: AAP
A former altar boy sexually abused by Victorian priest Desmond Gannon has been awarded nearly $2 million in damages in a civil case against Melbourne’s archbishop.

The sex abuse survivor, who cannot be named for legal reasons, brought the case against Peter Comensoli, claiming the Catholic Archdiocese of Melbourne was vicariously liable for the abuse.

Gannon assaulted the victim on three occasions between 1968 and 1970, while the victim was an altar boy and a pupil at a regional Victoria Catholic primary school.

A Victorian judge on Thursday ruled the archdiocese’s negligence was one of the causes of the abuse, and therefore, it was vicariously liable for it.

The judge assessed damages for the victim at more than $1.9 million. He said he would publish his reasons for the decision.

-AAP

