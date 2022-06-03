News State Victoria News Police allow woman arrested in toddler’s alleged hit-run death allowed to go home
Updated:
Live

Police allow woman arrested in toddler’s alleged hit-run death allowed to go home

Grief-stricken family members and friends place their tributes near the spot where the child died. Photo: AAP Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A 73-year-old woman who handed herself in to police after a fatal hit-run crash in Melbourne’s west has been released.

The woman was arrested on Friday morning and interviewed by detectives before being released pending further inquiries, police said in a statement on Friday night.

Earlier grieving family members of the three-year-old boy killed gathered at the scene to lay tributes.

The boy ran onto McIntyre Road in Sunshine North after breaking away from his mother about 6.30pm on Thursday, police believe.

He was hit by a red sedan and dragged up to 30 metres, according to police. The driver failed to stop.

The boy was critically injured and taken to hospital, where he died overnight.

The red sedan has been hauled away aboard a truck and will be forensically tested.

The toddler’s mother is beside herself with grief, Superintendent John Fitzpatrick said.

“Losing a beautiful young child like that is going to be devastating and (the family) is going to be like this for a little while,” he said.

Family members wept in the street and placed a photo of the boy on a tree near the crash scene, along with flowers and other tributes on Friday.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

gas
Explained: Why Australia’s gas prices are so high
TikTok ozempic
TGA restricts weight-loss drug to diabetics after TikTok blamed for shortage
tim ferguson
Tim Ferguson: Australia’s rosy post-electile glow – or maybe it’s a phosphorescent Joyce
London is suddenly in reach for travellers on a budget.
Twenty-four hours on a budget airline: Scoot tempts Australians with $300 fares to Europe
Queen
Top videos: Seventy aircraft soar over Buckingham Palace to mark Queen’s platinum milestone
Top Gun: Maverick
Top Gun: Maverick restores Taiwan flag on Tom Cruise’s iconic jacket after controversy