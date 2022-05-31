News State Victoria News Victoria to roll out free flu vaccines
The flu jab program will run throughout June and involve over 3000 GPs and community pharmacies. Photo: Getty
Victorians aged six months and over will be able to get a free flu jab as part of a four-week vaccination program.

Health Minister Martin Foley announced the $33 million program would run from June 1 to June 30 and involve more than 3000 GPs and community pharmacies.

“This is our first real flu season for two years, and what this free program will do is protect Victorians and their families in the face of what is going to be a challenging winter,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

Mr Foley said about six million Victorians would be eligible for the vaccine and authorities were confident enough stock was available.

The Pharmacy Guild of Australia’s Victoria president, Anthony Tassone, said the program would increase flu vaccine uptake and urged people to take up the offer.

“We do understand that members of the public may feel tired and fed up with vaccines … but sadly the virus doesn’t care,” he said.

The Victorian government announcement follows Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia also offering free flu vaccinations.

– AAP

