Veteran Vic Lib MP expelled to crossbench

Live

Outspoken Victorian Liberal MP Bernie Finn has been booted to the crossbench for bringing the party into disrepute.

A motion to expel the upper house MP from the state’s parliamentary Liberal Party was debated and voted on by his parliamentary colleagues on Tuesday.

Mr Finn came under fire in early May after posting on Facebook he was “praying” for abortion to be banned in Victoria when it emerged the US Supreme Court could overturn its landmark Roe v Wade decision.

He also told an online user he did not support abortion in cases of rape, drawing the ire of colleagues, including state Liberal leader Matthew Guy.

Mr Finn resigned as opposition whip in the Legislative Council days later, declaring Mr Guy’s public criticism was “the last straw”.

His party leader said the motion to expel him was linked to Mr Finn’s behaviour, not his beliefs.

“I want to make it that this motion is about respectful discourse,” he said after the vote.

“It is … not about navel-gazing from the federal election or other issues. It is about moving on and being a sensible alternative to government.”

Mr Finn did not show up to lobby his party room colleagues for clemency but is expected to address the media later on Tuesday.

In a radio interview on Monday, he accused shadow treasurer David Davis of leading the push to expel him and described the motion as ridiculous and nonsensical.

“They’ve accused me of publicly criticising the party. I have never done that,” Mr Finn told 3AW.

“You can’t help but think this is somewhat of a kangaroo court and I will not be legitimising it with my presence.”

The Western Metropolitan MP said he would consider running in the same region at the November state election after being approached by several minor parties.

The 61-year-old has been a member of Victoria’s upper house since 2006, after serving two terms in the lower house from 1992 to 1999.

He has repeatedly stoked online controversy in recent years, depicting the premier as a Nazi, calling Victoria Police a “despot’s militia” and posting pro-Trump conspiracy theories.

-AAP